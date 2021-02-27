Man shot, killed while inside vehicle on Jayne Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday evening in the 3200 block of Jayne Avenue in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the male victim, Trevon Bailey, was shot while sitting in a Nissan Altima and died on the scene.

No motive has been determined at this time.

Investigators are looking for these two suspects in the following photos. If you recognize these individuals contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-354-TIPS

This is a developing story.