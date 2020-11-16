Man shot multiple times in Jackson, drives to another location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Monday, November 16.
The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. According to investigators, the man was shot before he drove to the 2400 block of Highway 80 West.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the location of the shooting is unknown at this time.
There’s no suspect or motive.
