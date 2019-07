The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a leg wound.

The incident occurred just before 2 pm in the 100 block of James Garfield Circle.

The injury is not life-threatening.

According to JPD, the victim interrupted an altercation between an unknown male and female in the roadway as he drove by.

The unknown male fired shots at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim drove himself to the hospital.