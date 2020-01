JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lynch Street that happened right before 2:00 p.m.

According to JPD, a male suffered a non-life threatening wound to the foot.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Lynch St. just before 2pm. A male suffered a non life-threatening wound to the foot. No suspect info or motive currently known. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) January 8, 2020

No suspect information or motive is known.