Man shot on Shady Lane Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Shady Lane Drive.

Police said Davis Rosenaur was working inside of his home around 4:00 p.m. when he heard gunfire. He was shot in his hip.

According to investigators, Rosenaur was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Police said there’s no suspect information.

