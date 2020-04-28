Man accidentally shot outside Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – During the investigation, Hattiesburg police learned the victim was accidentally shot by his friend outside the Walmart on U.S. Highway 98 Tuesday morning.

The individual has been identified as Mack Hobson of Perry County.

At this time, police said there will be no charges pursued in connection to the accidental shooting. However, Hobson is a convicted felon. Police are looking for in for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

If you know where he is located, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

