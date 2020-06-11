Man shot to death, another in critical condition after shooting near Dalton Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday morning on Hill Avenue near Dalton Street.

According to Public Information Officer Sam Brown, the victim, Latony Carter, was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries.

Another person was also found shot multiple times at the scene and was transported to a local hospital. They are listed in critical condition.

No motive or suspects are known at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or crime stoppers at 601-354-8477 (TIPS)