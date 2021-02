JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a deadly shooting on Sunset Drive. Police said one man was killed from the shooting that happened around 8 pm on Friday.

According to JPD, Trishawn Ferguson was shot multiple times while inside his vehicle and died on the scene.

At this time, there is no information on motive or suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.