CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Canton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at 505 Isabella Street in Canton early Sunday morning.

Coroner Alex Breeland has identified the victim as 34 year-old Byron Stokes.

According to investigator Terrance Ware, Stokes was sitting in his car when several shots were fired at his body.

Police performed CPR when the Canton Fire Department arrived but Stokes soon succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story.