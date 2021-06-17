Man shot twice while driving on I-20 W. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot twice while driving on I-20 West. The shooting happened early Thursday morning near Highway 18.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim was able to drive himself to Merit Health Central in Jackson. A passenger was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

At last check, the victim was listed in stable condition. Brown said the suspects were in a light-colored jeep.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).