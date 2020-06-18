Breaking News
Man shot while walking on Santa Clair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot while walking Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Santa Clair Street. Police believe the shot was fired from a white sedan that was traveling in the area.

At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown. There are no suspects at this time.

