Man shot while walking on Santa Clair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot while walking Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Santa Clair Street. Police believe the shot was fired from a white sedan that was traveling in the area.
At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown. There are no suspects at this time.
