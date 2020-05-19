Breaking News
Man spits on pastor wearing face mask

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A local pastor receives backlash for wearing a face mask.
The video shows the pastor holding his mask after a man spit on him.

“So that’s a thing that just happened,” said Fondren Presbyterian Church Pastor Robert Lowry. “I was wearing my mask while out running some errands and taking the dogs to the vet and some other things and a man walked up to me in the parking lot and spit in my face.”

Lowry says he didn’t take it personal, considering people are feeling deep anxiety and tension right now.

“Folks are suffering right now, losing jobs, losing loved ones,” said Lowry. “All the uncertainty we’re living with, so that kind of made it a pretty easy turn the cheek kind of a moment for me.”

He says he feels ethically responsible to wear a mask for himself and for the health of others.

Pastor Lowry didn’t see the need to file a police report.
He believes people here in Jackson are really trying to figure out how to get through this pandemic.

