Man starts fasting challenge to curb crime in City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local man has come up with another solution to curb crime and other issues plaguing the City of Jackson.

Starting Monday, June 7 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Meco Shoulders is challenging people to pray and fast for the city.

Food isn’t the only thing that you can stop for this challenge. Social media and other things are an option as well. The group currently has nearly 70 members, but the goal is 100.

Shoulders is also challenging church leaders to join in and pray for change in the city.

“If we could get all of the religious leaders, church organizations, faith based organizations on board I believe that we can really move this thing forward. fasting may not be the only solution however, it is a step in the right direction,” he said.

The fast ends Sunday, June 13. To join, visit here.