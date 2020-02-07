Man to pay humane society after dogs found on property

NATCHEZ, Miss. – A Mississippi man who was once charged with cruelty to animals has been ordered to pay a humane society $1,300 in restitution.
The Natchez Democrat reports Timothy Ballard and Stacey Purvis were charged after a neighbor called officers to their home in August. A deputy said she found two dogs very emaciated.
A prosecutor said on Tuesday a lack of evidence led to a plea arrangement. The charge against Purvis has been dropped.
The charge against Ballard has been reduced to malicious mischief. He is ordered to pay a fine and restitution to the humane society that took in the dogs.