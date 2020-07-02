Man transported to hospital after being shot in Jackson

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot.

Officers said the victim drove to the Shell gas station on County Line Road Thursday afternoon. They don’t know where the shooting took place.

The man was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Police are working to find the suspect.

