Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot.

Officers said the victim drove to the Shell gas station on County Line Road Thursday afternoon. They don’t know where the shooting took place.

The man was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Police are working to find the suspect.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories