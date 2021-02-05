Man, two children injured in shootings on Northside Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two shootings that happened at the same locations.

The first shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. It happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road. According to Officer Sam Brown, a man was shot once in the lower extremities while walking in the area. His condition is unknown at this time.

The second shooting happened at the same location. Brown said an eight-year-old girl was shot twice and a two-year-old boy was shot once while they were sitting in the back of a vehicle. The two children were taken to a local hospital. The girl’s condition is unknown at this time, and the boy has a non-life threatening injury.

UPDATE: Another shooting has occurred at an apartment complex off Sunset Dr. just 3 miles down the road from the first shooting of Northside Dr. an hour ago. No word on if they’re connected. #FocusedOnYou pic.twitter.com/QgZRzAXNvP — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) February 6, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.