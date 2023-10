SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sharkey County deputies are searching for a man, who is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators said they’re searching for Tre’Veon D. Nelson, of Hollandale. He was last scene in Anguilla in a blue in color Honda Accord. The vehicle’s tag information is unknown.

Nelson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office at 662-873-4321.