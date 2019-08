WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Elijah Qualls Jr.

Qualls is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and obtain a cash reward for information leading to his arrest, then call 601-355-8477.

Crimestoppers will pay up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.