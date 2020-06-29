Man wanted for armed robbery & auto theft in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery and auto theft.

The crimes happened on June 27 in the 100 block of Millsaps Avenue.

Police said the stolen vehicle was later recovered, but the suspect remains at large.

If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

