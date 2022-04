JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

Police said the man entered a business with a gun and demanded cash around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at 6351 Interstate 55 South.

Anyone with information about the man can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.