JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery. The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Briarwood Drive on Sunday, February 28.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the suspect entered the business with a gun and demanded money. He got away with an unknown amount of cash.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).