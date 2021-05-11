Man wanted for attempted armed robbery in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Edwards police are working to find the suspect who shot at a gas station clerk while trying to rob the business.

The incident happened at the Shell Service Station on Wallace Drive just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Chief Terence Crump said the suspect got a cigar, displayed a gun and demanded money.

According to Crump, the suspect fired four shots in the clerk’s direction. The shots hit the register, door and wall, and the clerk was not injured.

Crump stated the suspect didn’t get any money from the business.

Police are looking for a man believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing a black hoodie and a red hoodie during the attempted robbery. The man was last seen in a Toyota Camry.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Edwards police at 601-500-2806.