Man wanted for auto burglaries in northeast Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect wanted for recent vehicle burglaries in the northeast part of the city.

According to investigators, the suspect is traveling in a dark colored SUV with what appears to be a spare front wheel.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

