JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect wanted for recent vehicle burglaries in the northeast part of the city.
According to investigators, the suspect is traveling in a dark colored SUV with what appears to be a spare front wheel.
If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- Coca-Cola closes their ‘Tab’
- Newsfeed Now: Security guard charged with murder; 91-year-old lives out dream to vote
- ‘Fake’ fugitive agents burst into Memphis apartment, sparking gunfire, police say
- New book will include final thoughts from Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Man wanted for auto burglaries in northeast Jackson