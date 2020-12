JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating an auto theft and kidnapping. The incident happened at the I-55 Kroger gas pump on Saturday.

Police said the suspect took a 2016 white Honda Accord MAC 3605, and a passenger was inside. According to JPD, the passenger was released, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

