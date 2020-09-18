Man wanted for burglarizing business on Winter St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a business burglary suspect.

The suspect has been accused of breaking into a business in the 1100 block of Winter Street. Police said the incident happened last week.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

#JPD needs help identifying this male, wanted for burglarizing a business in the 1100 block of Winter St. on last week. Recognize him? Call #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). #CashforClues #Upto2500 pic.twitter.com/zR1E4QaL9Y — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) September 18, 2020

