Man wanted for burglarizing business on Winter St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a business burglary suspect.

The suspect has been accused of breaking into a business in the 1100 block of Winter Street. Police said the incident happened last week.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

