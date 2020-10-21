Man wanted for burglarizing businesses in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the man who burglarized several businesses.

Investigators said the suspect broke into liquor and convenience stores in the past several days. They believe he is traveling in a small, white vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

#JPD needs help identifying this male suspected of burglarizing several businesses, including liquor and convenience stores, in the past several days. He is believed to be traveling in this small white vehicle. Anyone with info, call #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). #Wanted pic.twitter.com/wI7M2PWg89 — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) October 21, 2020

