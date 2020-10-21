Man wanted for burglarizing businesses in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the man who burglarized several businesses.
Investigators said the suspect broke into liquor and convenience stores in the past several days. They believe he is traveling in a small, white vehicle.
Anyone with information about the crimes should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
