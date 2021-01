JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the man who burglarized a Dollar General.

The incident happened at the business located in the 300 block of East Fortification Street in Jackson. The suspect can be seen in surveillance video taking numerous packets of cigarettes and other items from the store.

If you recognize him, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Video Courtesy: Jackson Police