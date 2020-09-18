Man wanted for burglarizing home on Bishop Ave. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the suspect who burglarized a home in early September.

Police said the burglary happened at a home in the 3900 block of Bishop Avenue.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

