JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a burglary and aggravated assault.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Jermazzeo Aldridge on charges stemming from an incident that happened Monday, January 17.

The incident took place at the apartment of former mayor Tony Yarber’s daughter in the 5115 Old Canton Road. Aldridge is the ex-boyfriend of Yarber’s daughter.