RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for burglary of an occupied dwelling. The incident occurred along Old Canton Road and Pine Knoll Drive on Thursday.

The suspect is believed to live in the area of Pine Knoll Drive or have ties to the area, according to police.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.