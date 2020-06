HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in an ongoing residential burglary investigation.

Police said 41-year-old Mark Massey is wanted for questioning as a person of interest in the incident that occurred in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road on June 3, 2020.

If you have any information on this person of interest, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.