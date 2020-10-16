Man wanted for burglary on Wilhurst Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify a suspect who burglarized a home.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Wilhurst Street. Police said the man took a gas hedge trimmer and a shop vacuum.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Video Courtesy: Jackson police

