Man wanted for burglary on Wilhurst Street in Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) - The Southern Miss football game on Saturday, October 17, at UTEP has been postponed after the Golden Eagle football team experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases in the program.

The institutions, along with Conference USA, will work together to reschedule the contest for later this season.

"The health and safety of everyone involved continues to be our guiding force which made this decision to postpone the game the appropriate one," Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. "We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate for a second-straight weekend, however, we will work with UTEP, in conjunction with Conference USA, to reschedule this game for later this season."

The Golden Eagles return to action when they travel to Lynchburg, Va., to face Liberty, Saturday, Oct. 24. Game time is set for 12 p.m., CT and can be seen on ESPN3.