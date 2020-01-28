Man wanted for December 2019 shooting at Arlington Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at Arlington Apartments. The shooting happened in December 2019.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher Middlebrook.

29-year-old Allyson Johnson was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with capital murder.

If you know where Middlebrook is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a $2,500 reward.

