VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are searching for a 19-year-old man in connection to a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened near the intersection of Bowmar Avenue and Washington Street on Sunday, April 25. Police are looking for Nicholas Patton in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or 601-801-5307.