Man wanted for enticement of a child in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are searching for a man wanted for enticement of a child.

Investigators are looking for 62-year-old Kenneth Edward Alexander. His last known address was on Lakebend Circle in Brandon.

If you know where he is, contact Pearl police at 601-939-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

