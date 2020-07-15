Man wanted for enticement of a child in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are searching for a man wanted for enticement of a child.
Investigators are looking for 62-year-old Kenneth Edward Alexander. His last known address was on Lakebend Circle in Brandon.
If you know where he is, contact Pearl police at 601-939-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
