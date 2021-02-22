Man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are working to find a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Jeffery Q. Johnson is wanted by deputies for failure to register as a sex offender, felony evasion, and three counts of the sale of meth as a habitual offender. His last known location was in Flora.

According to investigators, Johnson has previous convictions for rape and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at ‪601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website, or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.