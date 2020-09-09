Man wanted for false pretense in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a man accused of false pretense.
On August 27, 2020, investigators said Jonathan Avery Taylor obtained a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500, light brown in color, from Frank’s Chevrolet in Kosciusko by fraudulent means. The vehicle is possibly displaying a tag number that reads: 1AN5510.
Police said Taylor is known to live in the Bentonia area.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.
