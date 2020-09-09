Man wanted for false pretense in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a man accused of false pretense.

On August 27, 2020, investigators said Jonathan Avery Taylor obtained a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500, light brown in color, from Frank’s Chevrolet in Kosciusko by fraudulent means. The vehicle is possibly displaying a tag number that reads: 1AN5510.

Jonathan Taylor

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

Police said Taylor is known to live in the Bentonia area.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

