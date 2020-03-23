Breaking News
Man wanted for Family Dollar burglary on Terry Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police Department is searching for the suspect who burglarized Family Dollar along Terry Road late Saturday night.

According to authorities, it happened right before 10 p.m. while the story was closed. The male was caught on camera kicking through the lower glass windows to crawl in, raced behind the counter and stole a large portion of cigarettes.

No one was hurt or in the store at the time of incident. If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts contact Jackson Police.

