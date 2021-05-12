Man wanted for firing shots at gas station clerk in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Edwards police are looking for a man who opened fire on a store clerk on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday morning, a man walked into the Shell gas station, bought a cigar and demanded money from the clerk. He then fired four shots before running away. The clerk was not injured.

Edwards Police Chief Terence Crump said he is disappointed that this incident even happened.

“After watching that video, it was just a senseless crime, and the store clerk has been here for quite a few years. And I’ve been on the force for 13 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The man police are looking for is believed to be in his early 30s and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen driving a Toyota Camry.

If you have any information about the shooter or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police.