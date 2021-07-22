Man wanted for home burglary in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a home. The incident took place on Tuesday, July 20 in the Dentville Community around 12:00 p.m.
According to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, the home security system captured footage of a man with a low haircut kicking in the back door of the home. He was wearing a red pair of shorts and a white tank top.
He carried TVs and other items from the home and loaded them into the vehicle. The vehicle used in the crime is a Silver or gray Nissan Altima possibly a 2012-13. No tag information is available at this time.
If anyone recognizes the suspect in the pictures, you are asked to contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8577).