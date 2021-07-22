Man wanted for home burglary in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a home. The incident took place on Tuesday, July 20 in the Dentville Community around 12:00 p.m.

According to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, the home security system captured footage of a man with a low haircut kicking in the back door of the home. He was wearing a red pair of shorts and a white tank top.

He carried TVs and other items from the home and loaded them into the vehicle. The vehicle used in the crime is a Silver or gray Nissan Altima possibly a 2012-13. No tag information is available at this time.

Male suspect wanted in connection to house burglary. Courtesy of Copiah County Sheriff’s Office

Vehicle used by male burglary suspect Courtesy of Copiah County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the pictures, you are asked to contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8577).