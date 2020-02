COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a man, who is wanted for aggravated assault-domestic violence and home invasion. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said Victor Demond Smith broke into a home and attacked a woman with a knife. Smith is 5′-10″ tall and weights 247 pounds.

If you know where he is, call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).