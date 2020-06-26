Man wanted for murder and robbery in Simpson County

SIMPSON, COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in a double homicide and robbery.

Deputies said the incident happened early Monday morning on June 8 on Boswell Lofton Road in Magee.

According to deputies, Cody Emmonte Hall is a suspect in this case. Warrants have been issued for his arrest for two counts of capital murder and five counts of armed robbery.

If anyone has any information about Hall, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-847-2921 or the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 769-798-4636.

A reward is possible if the tip leads to an arrest.

