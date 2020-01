Biloxi, MS (WJTV) – Have you seen this man? Biloxi Police are hoping you have. The man is wanted for questioning in an auto burglary that was reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard. The incident occurred on December 23, 2019.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.