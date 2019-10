SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Sharkey County Sheriff Department is looking for a 35-year-old man who is wanted for rape and kidnapping.

Kendrick Lamont Davis is currently on the list of the Mississippi Offenders Registry.

If anyone knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Sharkey Sheriff Department at 601-873-4321.

12 News is waiting for more details on this matter and will update this story when information becomes available.