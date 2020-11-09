Man wanted for robbing Dollar General on Robinson Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspect who robbed the Dollar General on Robinson Road. The robbery happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Officer Sam Brown said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and demanded cash from the register. He got away with an unknown amount of money.

According to Brown, the suspect was wearing a light grey hoodie.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

