Man wanted for robbing Farmhaven Express in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are searching for the man responsible for a robbery at Farmhaven Express. The robbery happened on December 31, 2020, around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said the suspect entered the business on Highway 16 East, displayed a gun and ordered a woman to give him money. The man held the woman at gunpoint while she placed cash into a backpack. The suspect then reached into the register drawer and took some additional cash. He was last seen leaving on foot from the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

Video Courtesy: Crime Stoppers