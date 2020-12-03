Man wanted for robbing Trustmark Bank in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect after a local bank was robbed on Thursday, December 3.

The robbery happened at the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard just after 11:00 a.m. Police said a man fled with an undetermined amount of cash after passing a threatening note to an employee.

Police said a possible suspect has been identified. If you know anything about the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

