Man wanted for robbing Trustmark Bank in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect after a local bank was robbed on Thursday, December 3.
The robbery happened at the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard just after 11:00 a.m. Police said a man fled with an undetermined amount of cash after passing a threatening note to an employee.
Police said a possible suspect has been identified. If you know anything about the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- Case managers are ‘unsung heroes’ of COVID-19 hospital care
- Taste of Detroit in Brandon temporarily closed after vandalism
- Pregnant Missouri woman stabbed to death on Thanksgiving; man she met online charged
- Not all the same: There are some hand sanitizers the FDA says consumers should avoid using. Here’s the full list.
- New HBO documentary “Baby God” exposes how a once respected fertility doctor secretly impregnated dozens of women