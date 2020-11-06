Man wanted for robbing Walgreens in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find an armed robbery suspect. The incidents happened Thursday evening.

According to investigators, an armed man entered the Dollar Tree on Ellis Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. and demanded cash, but he was unsuccessful.

Police said the same suspect entered the Dollar General on Cooper Road just before 7:00 p.m. and demanded cash. He was also unsuccessful at this location.

Minutes later, the suspect entered the Walgreens on McDowell Road and got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

