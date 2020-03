COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20 year old Edward Berry from Hazlehurst.

Berry is wanted for the shooting of another male subject that happened on March 28th. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Berry is located, call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).