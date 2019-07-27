Man wanted for shooting into Crystal Springs apartment complex

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a shooting suspect.

Twenty-six-year-old Jadarius Tykel Smith otherwise known as “Gotti” is wanted for shooting into the Oak Ridge Apartments in Crystal Springs.

On Wednesday, about 12:45 p.m. deputies say Smith fired several shots into an home with people inside. No one was injured.

Smith was last seen at Cumberland Apartments in Crystal Springs.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Smith, call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.